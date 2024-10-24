Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8 Published 2:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. A point total of 44.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Titans take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights

Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this year.

Of six Tennessee games so far this season, three have hit the over.

So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Three of Detroit’s six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

