Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8

Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. A point total of 44.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Titans take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Lions (-11.5) 45 -649 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Lions (-11.5) 44.5 -649 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Lions (-11) 45 -599 +450 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this year.
  • Of six Tennessee games so far this season, three have hit the over.
  • So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.
  • Three of Detroit’s six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Titans vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 8

Titans vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 8

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nets Picks for October 23

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nets Picks for October 23

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Oct. 20

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Oct. 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup