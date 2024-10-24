Titans vs. Lions Player Props & Odds – Week 8 Published 9:23 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Aiming to place a wager on player props in the Lions-Titans matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this matchup.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mason Rudolph 194.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jared Goff 233.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

