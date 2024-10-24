Titans vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 8 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Detroit Lions (5-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field, and we have same-game parlay options for you below.

Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game day: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

Titans vs. Lions Spread

Spread: Lions -11.5 (-110), Titans +11.5 (-110)

Lions -11.5 (-110), Titans +11.5 (-110) Computer Pick: Lions

Lions The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-1-0).

The Titans have covered the spread once over six games with a set spread.

Titans vs. Lions Total

Total: 44.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

44.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Lions games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Titans have hit the over in 50% of their games this season (three of six with a set point total).

These teams score a combined 48 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup’s point total.

These teams together give up 44 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest’s total.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -210, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +158

-210, +158 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph TD going over his TD prop nets $43.80 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay nets $43.80 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Lions to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his touchdown prop bet earns $43.80 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Lions to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop earns $43.80 on a $10 bet.

