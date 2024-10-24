Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – October 25 Published 11:27 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (1-5) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th with 2 points and the Blackhawks are 13th with 5 points in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Ryan O’Reilly 6 2 4 6 11 3 F Filip Forsberg 6 2 4 6 7 3 D Roman Josi 6 0 5 5 12 7 F Luke Evangelista 6 1 3 4 4 1 F Jonathan Marchessault 6 1 3 4 5 0

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.33 (28th)

2.33 (28th) Goals Allowed: 3.83 (26th)

3.83 (26th) Shots: 36.3 (1st)

36.3 (1st) Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)

28.3 (11th) Power Play %: 18.18 (19th)

18.18 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 89.47 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

October 25 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Blackhawks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Seth Jones 7 1 6 7 8 1 F Connor Bedard 7 1 6 7 5 3 F Teuvo Teravainen 7 3 4 7 9 2 F Nick Foligno 7 3 1 4 3 3 D Alex Vlasic 7 0 3 3 9 5

Blackhawks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.57 (25th)

2.57 (25th) Goals Allowed: 3.43 (20th)

3.43 (20th) Shots: 28.9 (16th)

28.9 (16th) Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)

28.3 (11th) Power Play %: 27.27 (8th)

27.27 (8th) Penalty Kill %: 78.95 (13th)

Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule

October 25 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ October 26 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ October 28 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) October 31 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 2 at Kings: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 3 at Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 6 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) November 7 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 10 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 14 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 16 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 19 vs. Ducks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 21 vs. Panthers: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 23 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ November 27 vs. Stars: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ November 29 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 1 vs. Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 2 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 4 vs. Bruins: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) December 7 vs. Jets: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

