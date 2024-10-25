Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8
Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
We have best bets recommendations as the Detroit Lions (5-1) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field on a four-game winning streak.
Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 11.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (23 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lions’ implied win probability is 86.6%.
- The Lions are 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).
- Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -649 or shorter.
- The Titans have won one of the four games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)
- The Lions have covered the spread five times over six games with a set spread.
- The Titans have covered the spread once over six games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- Between them, these two teams average three more points per game (48) than this game’s over/under (45).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined one fewer point per game (44) than this game’s total of 45 points.
- Lions games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).
- Titans games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
