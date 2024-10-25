Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8 Published 5:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

We have best bets recommendations as the Detroit Lions (5-1) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field on a four-game winning streak.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 11.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (23 points). Put your money on the Lions.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Lions’ implied win probability is 86.6%.

The Lions are 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -649 or shorter.

The Titans have won one of the four games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)

Lions (-11.5) The Lions have covered the spread five times over six games with a set spread.

The Titans have covered the spread once over six games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)

Over (45) Between them, these two teams average three more points per game (48) than this game’s over/under (45).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined one fewer point per game (44) than this game’s total of 45 points.

Lions games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

Titans games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

