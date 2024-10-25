Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on October 25 Published 5:45 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday, October 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 25

Friday, October 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-177)

Predators (-177) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Ryan O’Reilly 6 2 4 6 Filip Forsberg 6 2 4 6 Roman Josi 6 0 5 5 Luke Evangelista 6 1 3 4 Jonathan Marchessault 6 1 3 4 Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Seth Jones 7 1 6 7 Connor Bedard 7 1 6 7 Teuvo Teravainen 7 3 4 7 Nick Foligno 7 3 1 4 Alex Vlasic 7 0 3 3

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 14 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 16th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 23 (3.8 per game).

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.18%).

The Blackhawks have scored 18 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.

Chicago has given up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 17th.

The Blackhawks’ power-play conversion rate (27.27%) ranks eighth-best in the league.

