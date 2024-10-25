Elvin Owens, 92 Published 9:28 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Elvin Owens, age 92, of Shawanee, TN, was born on April 11, 1932 and passed away on October 23, 2024.

He was born and raised in Shawanee, TN; as an adult he moved to Louisville, KY to work L & N Railroad. He then moved to Jacksonville, FL, where he retired from CSX Transportation. Elvin went to Powell Valley Highschool and graduated from the University of Louisville.

He is preceded in death by his parents Tip and Mildred Owens. Brother J.B. Owens.

Elvin is survived by his wife of 63 years Edna Owens. Children Debbie Webb and Doug Owens. Grandchildren Travis Webb, Carson Webb, and Dever Webb. Five great Grandchildren. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.