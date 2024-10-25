How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The MLB Playoff outings in a Friday slate sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Information on how to watch today’s MLB play is available for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 25

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

