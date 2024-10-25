How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26 Published 8:21 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

On a Saturday NBA schedule that features 10 competitive matchups, the Orlando Magic versus the Memphis Grizzlies is one to see in particular.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 26

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC

NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH

MNMT and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

NBCS-BOS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOK

CHSN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TSN and FDSN

TSN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KENS

SCHN and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA

AZFamily and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

