MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25 Published 6:22 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The MLB Playoff contests in a Friday slate sure to please include the New York Yankees playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Here are the betting odds to analyze ahead of today’s MLB action.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 25

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125

Dodgers -125 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +105

Yankees +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Yankees 4

Dodgers 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105)

Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.