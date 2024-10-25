October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:13 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The Ottawa Senators and the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 25 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.