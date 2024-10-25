Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4
Published 8:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb 2023-24 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Gardner-Webb
|78.8
|Points For
|73.5
|67.4
|Points Against
|73.2
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|43.6%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.4%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.4%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht scored 21.7 points per game last season.
- Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo grabbed 7.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.
- Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.
Gardner-Webb’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Julien Soumaoro scored 12.7 points per game last season.
- DQ Nicholas dished out 2.8 assists per game and Caleb Robinson grabbed 6.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Soumaoro had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.0 shots from deep per game.
- Soumaoro averaged 1.1 steals per game. Robinson collected 0.6 blocks a game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|–
|McDougald-McLendon Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/11/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|–
|Petersen Events Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.