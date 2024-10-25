Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4

Published 8:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Basketball Tickets - Monday, November 4

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Gardner-Webb
78.8 Points For 73.5
67.4 Points Against 73.2
44.0% Field Goal % 43.6%
38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.4%
34.4% Three Point % 34.7%
31.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.4%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dalton Knecht scored 21.7 points per game last season.
  • Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo grabbed 7.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.
  • Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Gardner-Webb’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Julien Soumaoro scored 12.7 points per game last season.
  • DQ Nicholas dished out 2.8 assists per game and Caleb Robinson grabbed 6.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Soumaoro had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.0 shots from deep per game.
  • Soumaoro averaged 1.1 steals per game. Robinson collected 0.6 blocks a game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/9/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central McDougald-McLendon Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More Sports Plus

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26

October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 26

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 26

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup