Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4 Published 8:03 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Gardner-Webb 78.8 Points For 73.5 67.4 Points Against 73.2 44.0% Field Goal % 43.6% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.4% 34.4% Three Point % 34.7% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.4%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht scored 21.7 points per game last season.

Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo grabbed 7.3 rebounds per matchup.

Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.

Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Gardner-Webb’s Top Players (2023-24)

Julien Soumaoro scored 12.7 points per game last season.

DQ Nicholas dished out 2.8 assists per game and Caleb Robinson grabbed 6.6 rebounds per matchup.

Soumaoro had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Soumaoro averaged 1.1 steals per game. Robinson collected 0.6 blocks a game.

