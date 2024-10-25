Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024
Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.