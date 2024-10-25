Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Forsberg has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

