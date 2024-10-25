Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

