Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.