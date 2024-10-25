Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of six games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.