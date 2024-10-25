Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25? Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024

Can we expect Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Stamkos averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

