Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 25?
Published 12:24 am Friday, October 25, 2024
Can we expect Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Stamkos averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.