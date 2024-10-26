Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on October 26
Published 5:50 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Kirill Marchenko will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Ryan O’Reilly
|7
|2
|4
|6
|Luke Evangelista
|7
|1
|4
|5
|Roman Josi
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Thomas Novak
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Blue Jackets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kirill Marchenko
|6
|3
|5
|8
|Yegor Chinakhov
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Sean Monahan
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Zachary Werenski
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Kent Johnson
|4
|2
|3
|5
Predators vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 28th in the NHL with 17 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 17th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 25 (3.6 per game).
- The Predators are ranked 19th in the NHL with an 18.52% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Blue Jackets have the league’s 15th-ranked scoring offense (24 total goals, four per game).
- Columbus has given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 11th.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.67%.
