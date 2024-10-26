Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on October 26 Published 5:50 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Kirill Marchenko will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-250)

Predators (-250) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 7 3 4 7 Ryan O’Reilly 7 2 4 6 Luke Evangelista 7 1 4 5 Roman Josi 7 0 5 5 Thomas Novak 7 3 1 4 Blue Jackets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Marchenko 6 3 5 8 Yegor Chinakhov 6 3 4 7 Sean Monahan 6 3 4 7 Zachary Werenski 6 2 4 6 Kent Johnson 4 2 3 5

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 28th in the NHL with 17 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 17th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 25 (3.6 per game).

The Predators are ranked 19th in the NHL with an 18.52% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Blue Jackets have the league’s 15th-ranked scoring offense (24 total goals, four per game).

Columbus has given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 11th.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.67%.

