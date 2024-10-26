How to Pick the Predators vs. Blue Jackets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 26 Published 12:36 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

For the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to think about, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s over/under of 6 goals four times this season.

So far this season, four games Columbus has played finished with over 6 goals.

The Predators score 2.43 goals per game, compared to the Blue Jackets’ average of 4, adding up to 0.4 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.9 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -251

In the five times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 2-3 in those games.

Nashville is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -251.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 71.5% to win.

Blue Jackets Moneyline: +205

In six games as the moneyline underdog, Columbus has achieved the upset three times.

When the Blue Jackets’ moneyline odds are +205 or longer, they have won a single game in two opportunities.

Columbus’ implied probability to win is 32.8% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with seven points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.1%.

Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with six total points (two goals and four assists) to his name.

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Luke Evangelista’s six points. He’s contributed four assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 2 wins and 4 losses this season while giving up 16 goals with 158 saves.

Blue Jackets Points Leaders

Kirill Marchenko is a leading scorer for Columbus, with eight points this season. He has recorded three goals and five assists in six games.

Sean Monahan’s seven points this season, including three goals and four assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Columbus.

Yegor Chinakhov has three goals and four assists for Nashville.

Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov is 3-1-0 this season, collecting 104 saves and allowing 13 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (39th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home -251 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away – 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home – 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home –

Blue Jackets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Sabres W 6-4 Home +121 10/19/2024 Wild L 3-1 Home +153 10/22/2024 Maple Leafs W 6-2 Home +163 10/26/2024 Predators – Away +205 10/28/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/30/2024 Islanders – Home – 11/1/2024 Jets – Home –

Nashville vs. Columbus Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

