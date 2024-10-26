Louisville vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 9 Published 4:03 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

The Louisville Cardinals will start their 2024-25 campaign facing the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

Louisville Stat Tennessee 72.0 Points For 78.8 79.1 Points Against 67.4 43.6% Field Goal % 44.0% 47.3% Opponent Field Goal % 38.9% 30.6% Three Point % 34.4% 37.2% Opponent Three Point % 31.2%

Louisville’s Top Players (2023-24)

Skyy Clark put up 13.2 points per game last season.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield notched 8.4 rebounds per game and Ty-Laur Johnson averaged 3.6 assists per game.

Clark had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 1.6 shots from deep per game.

Johnson collected 1.4 steals per game. Huntley-Hatfield averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht scored 21.7 points per game last season.

Zakai Zeigler collected 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per outing.

Knecht had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Zeigler averaged 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo collected 1.8 blocks an outing.

Louisville Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

