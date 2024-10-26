MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26 Published 6:26 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

In a Saturday MLB Playoff slate that has a lot of thrilling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.

If you’re looking for additional betting info for today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with odds for all the big matchups.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 26

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -140

Dodgers -140 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +115

Yankees +115 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3

Dodgers 4, Yankees 3 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-140) over the Yankees (+115)

Dodgers (-140) over the Yankees (+115) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

