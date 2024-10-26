Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 8

Published 5:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Detroit Pistons go up against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
  • Favorite:

Pistons vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Pistons Hawks
109.9 Points Avg. 118.3
119 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
46.3% Field Goal % 46.5%
34.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Pistons’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Cade Cunningham scored 22.7 points per game and dished out 7.5 assists per game last season.
  • Jalen Duren averaged 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Tobias Harris collected one steal per game. Paul Reed averaged one block an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young contributed 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela pulled down 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.
  • Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks a game.

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/30 76ers Away
11/1 Knicks Home
11/3 Nets Away
11/4 Lakers Home
11/6 Hornets Away
11/8 Hawks Home
11/10 Rockets Home
11/12 Heat Home
11/13 Bucks Away
11/15 Raptors Away
11/17 Wizards Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away

