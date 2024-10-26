Titans vs. Lions Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 8 Published 4:38 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

A victory by the Detroit Lions over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (at Ford Field). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Email newsletter signup

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 411.8 yards per game. They rank 18th on defense (338.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are accumulating 17.7 points per contest (25th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on the other side of the ball (24 points given up per game).

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-11.5) Toss Up (45) Lions 34, Titans 12

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

In Tennessee’s six contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under for this game is 4.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games (40.3).

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.6% in this contest.

Detroit has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this season.

The average total for Lions games this season has been 51.2, 6.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Lions 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lions 30.3 20 28 23 32.7 17 Titans 17.7 24 16 24.7 19.3 23.3

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.