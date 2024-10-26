Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:19 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Ridley’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Ridley has been targeted 36 times and has 12 catches for 183 yards (15.3 per reception) and one TD, plus three carries for 29 yards one touchdown.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley has been listed on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, foot), but does not have a game status on the latest report.

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Titans.

Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Lions -11.5

Lions -11.5 Total: 45 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 12 183 58 1 15.3

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0

