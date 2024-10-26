Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

