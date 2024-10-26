Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26?
Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024
Can we count on Gustav Nyquist scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
