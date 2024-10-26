Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

Can we count on Gustav Nyquist scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

