Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 26? Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 26, 2024

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.