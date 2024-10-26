Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:19 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024

Seeking Tyjae Spears’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Spears has season stats that include 114 rushing yards on 33 carries (3.5 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Spears (questionable, hamstring) is on the injury report this week.

The Titans have one other running back on the injury list this week: Julius Chestnut (FP/calf): 4 Rush Att; 17 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

FOX

Spread: Lions -11.5

Lions -11.5 Total: 45 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

