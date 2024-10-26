Will Will Levis Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:19 pm Saturday, October 26, 2024
Check out Will Levis’ stats below.
In terms of season stats, Levis has passed for 699 yards (139.8 per game) and five touchdowns, with seven picks. He has completed 66.4% of his passes (83-for-125), and has 16 carries for 106 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Levis shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, shoulder).
Titans vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: October 27, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Spread: Lions -11.5
- Total: 45 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|83
|125
|66.4%
|699
|5
|7
|5.6
|16
|106
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
