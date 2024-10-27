Buy Tickets for Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators on October 28 Published 5:48 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

Anthony Cirelli and Ryan O’Reilly are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, October 28

Monday, October 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Lightning (-137)

Lightning (-137) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov 8 8 5 13 Brandon Hagel 8 6 4 10 Anthony Cirelli 8 1 9 10 Nicholas Paul 8 2 6 8 Victor Hedman 8 2 6 8 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 8 4 4 8 Ryan O’Reilly 8 2 5 7 Luke Evangelista 8 1 4 5 Roman Josi 8 0 5 5 Jonathan Marchessault 8 2 3 5

Lightning vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Lightning create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.9 per game for a total of 31 this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed the ninth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 24 (three per game).

The Lightning’s 17.86% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the league.

The Predators’ 21 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 17th.

The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 17.24%.

