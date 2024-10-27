Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Saturday, Nov. 9 Published 5:25 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Bulls 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Bulls 118.3 Points Avg. 112.3 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 46.5% Field Goal % 47% 36.4% Three Point % 35.8%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and recorded 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit three threes per game a season ago.

Bogdanovic averaged 1.2 steals per game. Capela collected 1.5 blocks an outing.

Bulls’ Top Players (2023-24)

Coby White scored 19.1 points per game and averaged 5.1 assists per outing last season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 10.5 rebounds per game.

White made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

Ayo Dosunmu grabbed 0.9 steals per game. Vucevic averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away –

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/30 Magic – Home – 11/1 Nets – Away – 11/4 Jazz – Home – 11/6 Mavericks – Away – 11/7 Timberwolves – Home – 11/9 Hawks – Away – 11/11 Cavaliers – Home – 11/13 Knicks – Away – 11/15 Cavaliers – Away – 11/17 Rockets – Home – 11/18 Pistons – Away –

