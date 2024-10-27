Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – October 28

Published 4:33 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 28

As they get ready to meet the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) on Monday, October 28 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Wizards (0-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed five injured players.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2
Seth Lundy SF Out Ankle
Dominick Barlow SF Out Back
Cody Zeller C Out Personal
Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee
Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Thumb

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

