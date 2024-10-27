How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28
Published 12:37 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this contest.
Lightning vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (6.5 goals) four times this season.
- In Nashville’s eight games this season, four have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 6.5.
- These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.009999999999999787 more than the over/under for this contest.
- This game’s total equals the 6.5 goals per game these two teams give up combined.
Moneyline Pick
Lightning Moneyline: -137
- In the five times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 3-2 in those games.
- Tampa Bay is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +114
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).
- The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.
- Nashville has a 46.7% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1
Lightning Points Leaders
- Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged one goal per game, shooting 25.8%.
- With one goal and nine assists, Anthony Cirelli is one of the most important offensive options for Tampa Bay with his 10 points (1.3 per game).
- Tampa Bay’s offensive effort is aided by Brandon Hagel’s 10 points. He’s contributed four assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has totaled four goals (0.5 per game) and dished out four assists (0.5 per game), averaging five shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (one per game).
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 2-4-0 in six games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 158 saves and a .908 save percentage, 21st in the league.
Lightning’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/22/2024
|Devils
|W 8-5
|Away
|+130
|10/24/2024
|Wild
|L 4-2
|Home
|-161
|10/26/2024
|Capitals
|W 3-0
|Home
|-165
|10/28/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-137
|10/30/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|11/3/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|W 4-0
|Home
|-142
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Away
|-180
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 4-3
|Home
|-196
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|+114
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Amalie Arena
