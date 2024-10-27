How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28 Published 12:37 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this contest.

Lightning vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (6.5 goals) four times this season.

In Nashville’s eight games this season, four have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 6.5.

These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.009999999999999787 more than the over/under for this contest.

This game’s total equals the 6.5 goals per game these two teams give up combined.

Moneyline Pick

Lightning Moneyline: -137

In the five times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 3-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +114

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).

The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.

Nashville has a 46.7% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1

Lightning Points Leaders

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged one goal per game, shooting 25.8%.

With one goal and nine assists, Anthony Cirelli is one of the most important offensive options for Tampa Bay with his 10 points (1.3 per game).

Tampa Bay’s offensive effort is aided by Brandon Hagel’s 10 points. He’s contributed four assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has totaled four goals (0.5 per game) and dished out four assists (0.5 per game), averaging five shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (one per game).

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a record of 2-4-0 in six games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 158 saves and a .908 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Devils W 8-5 Away +130 10/24/2024 Wild L 4-2 Home -161 10/26/2024 Capitals W 3-0 Home -165 10/28/2024 Predators – Home -137 10/30/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/1/2024 Wild – Away – 11/3/2024 Jets – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away +114 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home – 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home – 11/4/2024 Kings – Home –

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Amalie Arena

