How to Pick the Lightning vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 28

Published 12:37 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this contest.

Lightning vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.4 goals)

  • Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (6.5 goals) four times this season.
  • In Nashville’s eight games this season, four have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 6.5.
  • These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.009999999999999787 more than the over/under for this contest.
  • This game’s total equals the 6.5 goals per game these two teams give up combined.

Moneyline Pick

Lightning Moneyline: -137

  • In the five times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 3-2 in those games.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -137 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
  • Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Lightning have an implied probability of 57.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +114

  • Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).
  • The Predators’ moneyline odds are +114 or longer for the first time.
  • Nashville has a 46.7% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1

Lightning Points Leaders

  • Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay’s top contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged one goal per game, shooting 25.8%.
  • With one goal and nine assists, Anthony Cirelli is one of the most important offensive options for Tampa Bay with his 10 points (1.3 per game).
  • Tampa Bay’s offensive effort is aided by Brandon Hagel’s 10 points. He’s contributed four assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .896 for Tampa Bay.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has totaled four goals (0.5 per game) and dished out four assists (0.5 per game), averaging five shots per game and shooting 10%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with eight total points (one per game).
  • Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and five assists.
  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has five points (zero goals, five assists) this season.
  • Juuse Saros has a record of 2-4-0 in six games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 158 saves and a .908 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/22/2024 Devils W 8-5 Away +130
10/24/2024 Wild L 4-2 Home -161
10/26/2024 Capitals W 3-0 Home -165
10/28/2024 Predators Home -137
10/30/2024 Avalanche Away
11/1/2024 Wild Away
11/3/2024 Jets Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142
10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196
10/28/2024 Lightning Away +114
10/31/2024 Oilers Home
11/2/2024 Avalanche Home
11/4/2024 Kings Home

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Amalie Arena

