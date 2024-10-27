How to Watch the NBA Today, October 28
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The NBA’s 11-game menu today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 28
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
