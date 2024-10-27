How to Watch the NBA Today, October 28 Published 11:16 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The NBA’s 11-game menu today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – October 28

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN

FDSFL and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN

ALT2 and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH

MSG and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET

FDSSUN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW

SCHN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA

KJZZ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

