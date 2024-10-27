How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27 Published 4:54 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) on October 27, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

FDSOK, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder made 49.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

Oklahoma City went 38-4 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Thunder were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished sixth.

Last year, the Thunder put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (120.1) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).

When Oklahoma City put up more than 120.5 points last season, it went 38-5.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field, one% higher than the 45.5% the Thunder’s opponents shot last season.

Atlanta compiled a 32-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Thunder finished 29th.

The Hawks’ 118.3 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 112.7 points last season, Atlanta went 29-25.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 117 per game in away games.

At home, Oklahoma City surrendered five fewer points per game (110.2) than when playing on the road (115.2).

Looking at three-pointers, the Thunder performed better when playing at home last season, making 13.8 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 threes per game and a 38.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season, 7.1 more than they averaged away (114.8).

The Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 on the road.

The Hawks drained more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than away (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Hartenstein Out Hand Nikola Topic Out For Season Acl Kenrich Williams Questionable Knee Jaylin Williams Questionable Hamstring

Hawks Injuries