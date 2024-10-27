How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published 4:54 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) on October 27, 2024. The matchup airs on FDSOK and FDSSE.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder made 49.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- Oklahoma City went 38-4 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Thunder were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished sixth.
- Last year, the Thunder put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (120.1) than the Hawks gave up (120.5).
- When Oklahoma City put up more than 120.5 points last season, it went 38-5.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks shot 46.5% from the field, one% higher than the 45.5% the Thunder’s opponents shot last season.
- Atlanta compiled a 32-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Hawks were the sixth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Thunder finished 29th.
- The Hawks’ 118.3 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 112.7 points last season, Atlanta went 29-25.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 123.1 points per game, compared to 117 per game in away games.
- At home, Oklahoma City surrendered five fewer points per game (110.2) than when playing on the road (115.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Thunder performed better when playing at home last season, making 13.8 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 threes per game and a 38.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season, 7.1 more than they averaged away (114.8).
- The Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 120.2 on the road.
- The Hawks drained more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than away (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Out
|Hand
|Nikola Topic
|Out For Season
|Acl
|Kenrich Williams
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
|Dominick Barlow
|Out
|Back
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder