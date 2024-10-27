NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for October 27 Published 4:38 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-0) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at Paycom Center on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Sunday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Thunder vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Chet Holmgren Over 18.5 PTS

Last season the Thunder were the league’s third-ranked scoring team (120.1 points per game), while the Hawks were the 28th-ranked team defensively in terms of points conceded per game (120.5).

Last season the Thunder scored only 0.4 fewer points per game (120.1) than the Hawks conceded (120.5).

Bet on Chet Holmgren Props with BetMGM

Trae Young Over 25.5 PTS

Atlanta had the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (118.3 points per game) a season ago, while Oklahoma City was 11th-ranked on defense, conceding 112.7 points on average.

Atlanta went 29-25 when it scored more than 112.7 points.

Bet on Trae Young Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Oklahoma City had 47 wins in 82 games against the spread last season.

Against the spread, Atlanta was 29-53-0 last year.

The Thunder’s ATS record as 9.5-point favorites or more was 13-8 last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater, the Hawks went 5-4 last season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (232.5)





Thunder games last season went over this contest’s total of 232.5 points 40 times.

The Hawks combined with their opponents to score more than 232.5 points in 48 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Oklahoma City’s matchups last season was 232.2, which is 0.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Atlanta’s contests last year had a 235.1 average amount of points, 2.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Thunder (-450)

The Thunder were favored on the moneyline 60 total times last season. They went 46-14 in those games.

Last season, the Hawks were the underdog 39 times and won 12, or 30.8%, of those games.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year, Oklahoma City finished with a record of 18-2 (90%).

Atlanta had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +333 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Thunder have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.