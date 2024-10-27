NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 28
Published 10:18 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the New York Knicks is one of many solid options on today’s NBA schedule.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 28
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Magic -5.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.9 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Heat -8.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 27.9 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (239.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Knicks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: ALT2 and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Hawks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (239 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Grizzlies -7.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4.3 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Mavericks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Suns -2.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Kings -12.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.