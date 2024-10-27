October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:13 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The matchups in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Anaheim Ducks taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Anaheim Ducks @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.