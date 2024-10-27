October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 12:13 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The matchups in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Anaheim Ducks taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch October 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Anaheim Ducks @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

