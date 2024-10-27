Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 27 Published 6:21 am Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 124 – Hawks 96

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Thunder (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-28.5)

Thunder (-28.5) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder were the third-best team in the NBA in points scored (120.1 per game) and 11th in points conceded (112.7) last year.

Oklahoma City was the fourth-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (42) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.7) last season.

Last season the Thunder were ranked 11th in the NBA in assists with 27.1 per game.

Last season, Oklahoma City was fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.8 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15).

Beyond the arc, the Thunder were eighth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.3) last year. They were best in 3-point percentage at 38.9%.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were forced to count on their offense, which ranked fifth-best in the NBA (118.3 points per game), last season, as they ranked third-worst in the league defensively with just 120.5 points allowed per contest.

Last year Atlanta grabbed 44.7 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceded 44.2 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks ranked 15th in the NBA with 26.6 dimes per game.

Atlanta averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 13.7 threes per game, the Hawks ranked sixth in the NBA. They had a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 17th in the league.

