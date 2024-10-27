Week 10 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

There are 49 FBS matchups on the Week 10 slate, with Oregon (-3.5) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Look for insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Oregon -3.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines

Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin: Oregon by 18 points

Oregon by 18 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Florida +20.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia by 8 points

Georgia by 8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Louisville +8.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Tigers

Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Tigers Projected Winner & Margin: Clemson by 5.1 points

Clemson by 5.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio State -3.5 vs. Penn State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio State by 3.8 points

Ohio State by 3.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

