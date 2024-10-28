Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 8 games, Skjei has averaged 21:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.

He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

Skjei averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of seven opportunities).

He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.