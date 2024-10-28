Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 8 games, Skjei has averaged 21:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.
- He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- Skjei averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of seven opportunities).
- He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
