Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - October 28

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -280)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 8 games, Skjei has averaged 21:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -2.
  • He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of seven opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in four of his eight games this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

