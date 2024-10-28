Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Forsberg against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -1, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages five shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through eight games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
