Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Forsberg against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -1, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages five shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through eight games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
8 Points 0
4 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

