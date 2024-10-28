Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on Forsberg against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -1, in 19:36 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages five shots per game.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

Through eight games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

