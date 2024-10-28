Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is 0, in 17:12 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has four points overall, getting at least one point in three different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).
  • In eight games played this season, he has put up four points, with a single multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
4 Points 0
2 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

