Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is 0, in 17:12 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has four points overall, getting at least one point in three different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (eight opportunities).

In eight games played this season, he has put up four points, with a single multi-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.