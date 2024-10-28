Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28 Published 6:16 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (0-2) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 7.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 129 – Wizards 109

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)

Hawks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-20.4)

Hawks (-20.4) Pick OU: Over (233.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.6

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the league (118.3 points per game) last season. However, on defense they were third-worst (120.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Atlanta was sixth in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game) last year. It was 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).

The Hawks were 15th in the league in assists (26.6 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta was 17th in the league in committing them (12.8 per game) last season. It was sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.7) last season. They were 17th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards ranked 17th in the NBA with 113.7 points per contest last season, but on defense they struggled, giving up 123 points per game (worst in league).

In terms of rebounding, Washington was outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).

The Wizards ranked ninth in the NBA with 27.9 dimes per contest.

Washington averaged 13.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Wizards made 12.4 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They had a 34.8% shooting percentage (25th-ranked) from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.