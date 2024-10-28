Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28
Published 6:16 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (0-2) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 7.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 129 – Wizards 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-20.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.6
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Hawks were the fifth-best squad in the league (118.3 points per game) last season. However, on defense they were third-worst (120.5 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Atlanta was sixth in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game) last year. It was 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).
- The Hawks were 15th in the league in assists (26.6 per game) last year.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta was 17th in the league in committing them (12.8 per game) last season. It was sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.7) last season. They were 17th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.
Wizards Performance Insights
- The Wizards ranked 17th in the NBA with 113.7 points per contest last season, but on defense they struggled, giving up 123 points per game (worst in league).
- In terms of rebounding, Washington was outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked second-worst in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (48.9 per contest).
- The Wizards ranked ninth in the NBA with 27.9 dimes per contest.
- Washington averaged 13.5 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).
- The Wizards made 12.4 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They had a 34.8% shooting percentage (25th-ranked) from three-point land.
