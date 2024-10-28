How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28 Published 4:56 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) host the Washington Wizards (0-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2024. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

Atlanta had a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.6% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Wizards ranked 29th.

Last year, the Hawks scored just 4.7 fewer points per game (118.3) than the Wizards allowed (123.0).

Atlanta went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 123.0 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot 47.0% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 49.5% the Hawks’ opponents shot last season.

Washington compiled a 7-12 straight up record in games it shot higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Wizards ranked 28th.

The Wizards’ 113.7 points per game last year were 6.8 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks allowed.

When it scored more than 120.5 points last season, Washington went 4-18.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks posted 121.9 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 114.8 points per contest.

Atlanta ceded 120.8 points per game last year at home, which was 0.6 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (120.2).

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks performed better in home games last year, sinking 13.8 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 35.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards scored 112.8 points per game at home last season, and 114.7 on the road.

The Wizards allowed fewer points at home (121.9 per game) than away (124.2) last season.

The Wizards knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (12.0 per game) than away (12.7) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.9%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Seth Lundy Out Ankle Dominick Barlow Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder De’Andre Hunter Out Knee

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Wizards Injuries