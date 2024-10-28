How to Watch the NBA Today, October 29
Published 11:17 pm Monday, October 28, 2024
On a Tuesday NBA schedule that features four exciting games, the New Orleans Pelicans against the Golden State Warriors is one to see in particular.
If you are looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 29
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
