Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 8 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • He has had at least one point in four games, and has five points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
  • In four of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through eight games, he has five points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

