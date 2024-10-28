Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:25 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 8 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He has had at least one point in four games, and has five points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

In four of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through eight games, he has five points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

