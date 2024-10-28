MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28

Published 6:13 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28

In a Monday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch.

Searching for an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for all the big matchups today below.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
  • Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.

More Betting Preview

NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for October 27

NBA Best Bets: Thunder vs. Hawks Picks for October 27

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for October 25

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for October 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup