MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28
Published 6:13 am Monday, October 28, 2024
In a Monday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch.
Searching for an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for all the big matchups today below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 28
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
