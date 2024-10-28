October 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:28 am Monday, October 28, 2024

In a Monday NHL schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Calgary Flames versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to watch.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Edmonton Oilers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.