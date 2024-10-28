Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 26:25 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

He has gone over his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

In eight games played this season, he has put up five points, with two multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

