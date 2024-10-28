Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 26:25 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
- In eight games played this season, he has put up five points, with two multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.
- With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
