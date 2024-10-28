Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 8 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.
- O’Reilly has seven points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
- O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
- In six of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in six games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have allowed 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|7
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
