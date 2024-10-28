Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 8 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

O’Reilly has seven points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.

O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

In six of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in six games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

