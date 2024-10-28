Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28

Published 5:24 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - October 28

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 8 games, O’Reilly has averaged 20:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.
  • O’Reilly has seven points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
  • O’Reilly has scored one goal on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
  • In six of the eight games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in six games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have allowed 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
8 Games 0
7 Points 0
2 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

